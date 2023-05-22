Mustangs Unveil Opening Day 2023 Roster

The Billings Mustangs trimmed its roster to 26 players today as the team prepares for Opening Day against the Missoula Paddleheads at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 23rd at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs made the following moves since Spring Training began May 15th:

The Mustangs will have 14 Pitchers, 2 Catchers, 5 infielders, and 5 outfielders to start the 2023 campaign.

Here's how it breaks down:

Pitchers (14): RHP Jalen Evans, RHP McLain Harris, RHP Nate Jenkins, RHP Trevor Jackson, RHP Jared Kengott, LHP Pat Maybach, RHP Keagan McGinnis, RHP Karan Patel, RHP Ty Pohlmann, LHP Omar Sanchez, LHP Hunter Schilperoort, RHP Tyler Statler, RHP Luke Trueman, LHP Cameron Tullar.

Catchers (2): Jared Fry (S), and Luis Navarro (R).

Infielders (5): Connor Denning (S), Luke Fennely (R), Casey Harford (R), Mitch Moralez (R), and Tyler Wilber (R).

Outfielders (5): Bryce Donovan (R), Mikey Edie (R), Taylor Lomack (R), Myles Miller (L), and Gabe Wurtz (R).

The Mustangs will open the gates for Opening Day at 5:30 Tuesday evening with first pitch at 6:35.

If you can't make it to the game, listen in to Mustangs Baseball on ESPN 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at 910espn.com. You can also subscribe to FloSports to watch every play.

