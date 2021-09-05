Mustangs Squeak by Idaho Falls 10-7

September 5, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Billings, MT - The Billings Mustangs offense answered every the Idaho Falls Chukars attempted to gain momentum.

The Mustangs collected 10 hits in the ballgame today but it was the Chukars pitching that struggled to command the zone. Idaho Falls allowed 8 walks and hit three others.

For the second straight game, the Chukars bashed three home runs. Brady West three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning placed the visiting team ahead 3-0.

The Mustangs would send 11 men to the plate and score six runs to take their first lead in the bottom of the third inning. Two runs were walked in and another run scored via a hit by pitch before Anthony Amicangelo doubled home two to cap the inning.

Calvin Estrada and Tyler Wyatt tied the game at six with a pair of home runs. Once again, Billings struck back with a pair of runs scoring back-to-back doubles from Marcus Skundrich and Dalton Cornett. Cornett tied his season-high with three hits and finished 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Jalen Garcia hit the only Mustangs home run of the game, a solo blast in the seventh inning. Garcia now has 14 home runs on the season, 13 have come in the second half.

The Chukars were trailing 10-7 in the ninth inning and the tying run at the plate before Chapman retired three straight to work his fourth straight save of the season.

The Mustangs (43-49/25-18) and Chukars meet again tomorrow at Dehler Park for the final time of the 2021 regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 P.M. and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 12:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.