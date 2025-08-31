Mustangs Keep Rolling with Fifth Straight Win

Published on August 31, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

The Billings Mustangs (23-18) kept their winning ways going on Saturday night with an 8-3 victory over the Grand Junction Jackalopes (15-26) at Dehler Park.

The Mustangs scored a pair of runs in the first inning and never looked back as Jaden Harris and company shut down the Jackalopes offense. The Mustangs' righthander allowed just one run on two hits and worked around traffic created with six walks by striking out five.

Grand Junction scored a run in the top of the second to make it a 2-1 game, but that was as close as they would get as Billings scored a trio of runs in the third and then went on to add single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh.

The Mustangs have won five consecutive games for the second time this season and our outscoring their opponents 45-12 over their current streak.

Billings will look to complete the sweep of Grand Junction on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM MT.







