Mustangs Have Fun-Filled Weekend Coming at Dehler Park

August 17, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







The Mustangs return from a two-week long road trip with an action-packed series featuring some of the biggest promotions of the season!

Returning home on Friday, August 21, the Mustangs open up the homestand with their annual baseball card set giveaway, presented by Stockman Bank. The first 500 fans through the gates will get their hands on the exclusive Billings Mustangs team set for your 2022 squad! First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

On Saturday, the Mustansg celebrate Back to School Night presented by Modern Montana Real Estate. The Mustangs and Modern Montana Real Estate will make a donation to the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools and also give away back to school prize packages to 12 lucky winners during the game! First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

Finally, on Sunday, we have the sweetest and most sugary delicious promotion of the year: it's the Mustangs Annual Candy Drop! Following the game, the Mustangs will drop 1,000 lbs. of candy on the outfield grass at Dehler Park and invite boys and girls between the ages of 3 and 12 to pick up and take as much candy home as they can carry! First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m.

Of course, you don't want to miss some great baseball either, as the Mustangs are making a push towards the playoffs and need all the support from our home crowd to help the boys on to the postseason!

