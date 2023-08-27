Mustangs Grab Six-Game Series Sweep

The Mustangs take control early and hang on for a 5-1 win over Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon.

This gives them their first six-game series sweep of the season and extends their longest winning streak of the year to seven games.

Taylor Lomack started it off in the first with a leadoff single, stealing second, and third. The throw from the catcher Frechette went into left field on the second steal attempt, allowing Lomack to score.

Starting right-hander Brandon McPherson ran into a little trouble in the second and third, but he worked around four baserunners over those two innings.

In the second, Stephen Cullen reached on a one out ground ball to the second-baseman Blake Evans, who couldn't field it, and Cullen reached. McPherson surrendered a four-pitch walk to Jordan Myrow to put runners at first and second.

McPherson responded with back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat.

The Mustangs added in the second on a two-out RBI single by Lomack to score Evans, who reached on a one-out, eight-pitch walk. Mustangs led 2-0 after two.

In the third, McPherson surrendered two one-out base hits - a double to Acosta and a single to Kohn. McPherson struck out Trevor Halsema and forced Tyler Wyatt to flyout to end the inning.

McPherson settled into a groove, retiring the next three batters for a streak of six in a row into the fifth.

Alejandro Figueredo, returning from the lineup off the 10-day IL, led off the fourth with a seven-pitch opposite field home run. To give the Mustangs a 3-0 lead.

McPherson gave up a one-out knock to Sam Troyer in the fifth, but sent down the last two batters giving him five scoreless innings of work. He retired eight of the last nine batters he saw.

The Chukars greeted the new arm from the pen, Trevor Jackson, with a one out single by Wyatt, who stole second, and an RBI single by Cullen in the sixth to narrow the deficit to 3-1.

Jackson worked out of the inning by striking out the side, and working out of a jam scoreless in the seventh. In that inning, Brandon Bohning led off the inning with a single, and Troyer walked. Acosta moved them both to second and third, but Jackson struck out Michael Kohn and forced Halsema to fly out to right.

Top of the eighth, Keagan McGinnis faces one more than the minimum as he hit Jordan Myrow with a pitch with two outs, and struck out Anthony Frechette to end the inning scoreless.

The Mustangs found some insurance in the bottom of the frame. Gabe Wurtz turned on a 94-mile-an-hour fastball top of the zone and drilled it over the left field wall for his 15th homer of the year to make it 4-1.

The Ponies weren't finished. John Michael Faile extended his hitting streak to six games with a blooping single the next at bat, Alejandro Figueredo walked, and Blake Evans, attempting a sac-bunt, reached on an error. Mitch Moralez got the job done with a fly ball to center to score the pinch runner Luke Trueman to make it 5-1.

Hunter Schilperoort closed it out in the ninth despite giving up a two-out double down the right-field line with two strikeouts.

The Mustangs are only three games back of the Missoula Paddleheads for first place in the North Division second-half standings. The Mustangs head to Ogden for a six-game Jefferson Lines Road Trip with game one starting Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. first pitch at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 KBLG or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

