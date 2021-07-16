Mustangs Fall 16-13 in an Offensive Slugfest

July 16, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Missoula, MT - In a game that featured a combined 29 runs and 34 hits, the Missoula Paddleheads outlasted the Billings Mustangs 16-13.

Billings jumped out to a an early lead. Jalen Garcia tripled in the top of the first. Anthony Amicangelo, the next batter, grounded out to the second-basemen Jose Reyes to make it 1-0 Mustangs.

Missoula answered with a four run first inning on just one hit. Billings starter Jesus Rosario walked three and hit two others. He lasted just 2/3 of an inning and was charged with all four runs.

Chris Eusay answered the bell in the top of the second. He clubbed his sixth home run of the season over the right field fence. His home run tied the game at four.

Zach Almond broke open the game in the bottom of the third inning with a solo-home run off Gerald Bautista. Jose Reyes tacked on another two-run home in the inning as well to hand the Paddlehads a 7-4 lead.

Billings piled on six runs in the top of the fourth inning to retake the lead 10-7. The inning was capped off with a Jerry Chavarria two-run home run, his second of the season.

Jesus Azuaje smacked his first professional home run to make it 12-8 Mustangs at the midpoint of the ballgame. This would be the last time the Mustangs led in the game. Missoula fired back with a four run inning to tie it.

A Nick Gatewood RBI single in the sixth made it 13-12 Paddleheads. Gatewood finished a perfect 5-for-5 with three RBI and two runs. His first five-hit game of the season.

Dazon Cole and Kida De La Cruz combined to shut out the Mustangs in the final four innings to hand the Paddleheads the 16-13 victory.

Jalen Garcia collected his first four hit game of the season while reaching base five times. The Mustangs and Paddleheads each collected three home runs a piece. Zach Almond led the way with two long balls. His second multi-home run game of the season.

The 16 hits and 13 runs were the most hits in a loss this season. Billings previously had 16 hits in a 16-8 loss against Great Falls on July 1st.

The Mustangs (18-29) and Paddleheads (33-14) meet in a decisive game 48 to decide the fate of the first half crown. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:55 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.