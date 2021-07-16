Only a Few Spots Left for Inaugural PBL Post- MLB Draft Tryout Camp

With just over a week until the first-ever Post-MLB Draft Tryout Camp, the Pioneer Baseball League announced today that there are only limited registration spots remaining. The tryout, announced by the league in early June, will include players from all over the United States and other countries vying for the opportunity to be signed by one of the eight Pioneer League ball clubs.

The Pioneer League also announced today that industry leader, Loden Sports, will provide performance evaluations to all players during the first day pro-style workouts. Loden Sports will offer an objective evaluation of five key focus areas of athleticism: symmetry, brain speed, power, quickness, and speed. Their performance data can inform talent identification in providing a comparative look in the five key focus areas of athleticism.

The second day of the tryout camp will be an inter-squad style game where registered pitchers will showcase their talents by facing live batters. Following the conclusion of the inter-squad game, there will be a draft during which all PBL teams will select the player(s) they would like to offer a contract.

The tryout camp will be run by veteran scout, Marlon Styles. Marlon was drafted out of high school by the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth round of the 1973 draft. After his playing career, he became a part-time scout in the Reds organization, and for the last 15 years, he has been running Reds tryouts camps in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee, as well as their pre-draft workouts at Great American Ball Park. He retired from the Reds organization last year.

The tryout camp is being held on July 24th and 25th at Lindquist Field, home of the Ogden Raptors. Each PBL club is guaranteed to sign at least one tryout camp prospect to either a 2021 contract, or a 2022 Spring Training invitation.

"I'm thrilled to be conducting this first post-draft tryout camp for the Pioneer League," said Styles. "We'll be looking for what kind of person is the player, what is their body type, how does he perform, and are any of his deficiencies correctable."

"This camp offers a great opportunity for players who may have been overlooked in the MLB Draft or those players who may have been drafted and released," said Pioneer League President Mike Shapiro. "Our PBL clubs will be looking to sign players for their stretch run this year and, as well, for roster spots in 2022. With two new clubs joining the league next year we expect plenty of opportunities for quality players to be signed."

Already this PBL season there have been ten players signed by MLB teams and one signed by the Mexican League.

Lindquist Field is located at 2330 Lincoln Ave. in Ogden, Utah. The nearest airport is Salt Lake City International Airport, about a 45-minute drive to Ogden.

Prospective players can register for the camp at www.PBLTryouts.com

We are also excited to announce that the tryout will be streamed live for scouts, as well as friends and family to watch at https://web.playsight.com/facility/ogden-raptors/home

