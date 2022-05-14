Mussels Slug Way to Six-Game Winning Streak

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Fort Myers came out swinging against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Saturday afternoon, winning their sixth straight game by a 10-4 margin at Hammond Stadium.

Mikey Perez and Emmanuel Rodriguez both reached base four times. Perez tallied four RBI, setting a new career high. Eight of the nine Mussels' batters had hits in the win.

In a scoreless game in top of the first, Palm Beach drew back-to-back walks to lead off the inning. Then the Cardinal's first basemen Brady Whalen singled to center field, scoring Ramon Mendoza to make it 1-0.

In the bottom half of the first inning, Noah Miller reached on a throwing error. Then Rodriguez slapped a double down the left field line, scoring Miller from second base to tie the game 1-1. Fort Myers' third basemen Keoni Cavaco shot a triple to the right field gap, scoring Rodriguez to make it 2-1 Mussels.

In the bottom of the second inning, Dillon Tatum was hit by a pitch and later came around to score on a wild pitch after two walks. With runners on second and third base, Noah Cardenas singled through the left side of the infield, scoring Jake Rucker to make it 4-1.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Mussels added another run with a solo shot from Perez.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Miller drew his second walk of the game. Then Rodriguez singled to right field, putting runners on the corners. Cavaco followed with a sacrifice fly to center field scoring Miller making the score 6-1. The next was Perez, who singled on a line drive to left field scoring Rodriguez making the score 7-1.

In the top of the fifth inning, Tyler Reichenborn singled to left field. Then Osvaldo Tovalin roped a double to right field that got by Kalai'i Rosario, scoring Reichenborn to make the score 6-2. Brady Whelane followed with a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Tovalin to cut the margin to 6-3.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Rodriguez singled to center field. Then Cardenas drew a walk with a challenge in a 3-2 count. Perez stung a double to the wall in center field, scoring Cardenas and Rodriguez to make the margin 9-3.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Tatum drove an opposite field home run to right to extend the lead to 10-3.

The Mussels will turn to Marco Raya (2-1, 2.40) on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals will have Inohan Paniagua (1-2, 2.48) on the mound. Coverage will begin on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network at 12:45 pm.

