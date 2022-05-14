Jupiter Sweeps Doubleheader on Saturday

The Jupiter Hammerheads sweep Saturday's doubleheader over the Bradenton Marauders at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. After rain postponed Friday's contest, the two teams played two 7-inning contests, where Jupiter won game one 3-1 and game two 4-3 on a walk-off.

Like so many other games in this series, Jupiter was fueled by strong pitching in the first game. The Hammerheads allowed four hits in the game, which was delayed due to rain in the area. Starter Chris Mokma earned his fourth win of the season after pitching five strong innings. The righty allowed just two hits, one run, and struck out four batters. Over his last 17 innings, Mokma has yielded just five hits and earned three wins.

Reliever Tyler Eckberg pitched the final two innings of the first game to earn his fourth save of the season. The former Kansas State Wildcat didn't allow a run and lowered his ERA to 0.63 on the season. The righty hasn't allowed a run since giving up one in the season opener on April 8th.

On offense, the Hammerheads did their damage in the first two innings. Kyler Castillo kicked things off with an RBI single to score Kahlil Watson. The Hammerheads would score again on the next at-bat when Osiris Johnson hit a sacrifice fly.

In the second inning, Jupiter picked up their third and final run of game one. This time it was a Watson RBI single to score Jan Mercado. It was Watson's team-leading 25th RBI for the season.

With a final score of 3-1, the Hammerheads took game one of the twin bill. 30 minutes later the two teams came back out from their clubhouses for game two on the day.

Game two ended with a little bit more drama as Jupiter won 4-3 on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh.

Gabe Bierman was the starter for the second game. After a bumpy first inning where Alexander Mojica hit a 3-run homer for Bradenton, the Indiana product settled in and pitched five total innings. Those would be the only runs to score on the righty, who finished with six strikeouts on the night.

In relief, Yoilan Quinonez was first to appear for the Hammerheads. The Venezuelan pitched a hitless frame with one strikeout. Jake Schrand would earn the win on the night, his first of the season. The Wright State alum allowed one hit in his one inning of work.

After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first, Jupiter earned one back in the bottom half of the inning. Ian Lewis hit an RBI single to the opposite field to drive in Jose Salas. The Marlins 12th overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, would then hit an RBI double in the third inning. The Bahamian would eventually come around to score on a Brady Allen RBI. Going into the fourth inning, the two clubs were all tied up at 3-3.

The game would stay tied until the seventh when Javeon Cody scored the game-winner. On the play, Watson grounded into a fielder's choice but a throwing error from Bradenton would be enough for Jupiter to steal the 4-3 win.

