Murray Re-Signs with Dashers Ahead of 2020-21 Season

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are excited to welcome another important piece of last year's team back to Dasher nation ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Defenseman Troy Murray has re-signed with the Dashers after playing a huge factor in 47 games with the Dashers last year. During that time he took just 63 penalty minutes while playing heavily into the defensive rotations for the team.

"I'm super excited to see what's in store for the upcoming season," Murray told Dasher media after re-upping with the team. "With the new coach and new players coming in that are building on top of what I thought was a great team last season, I'm very excited to see what we can accomplish!"

Murray, the 22-year old defenseman from Toronto, started with the Dashers last season after spending time in the GMHL with the New York Renegades (2016-19) wherein he tallied 21 points in 27 games played in the 2016-17 season, before adding 45 more points between 2017 and 2019.

After that, Murray moved to the European side of the game, putting up 9 points in just 6 games for Orleans in the French fourth league.

After that, Murray returned to North American hockey with a bang, quickly falling into favor with Dashers fans as he became a staple for the side last year, even grabbing 2 goals and 7 assists of his own in addition to stellar defensive work.

It's not hard to see why Murray is a fan-favorite, as he told Dasher media about his excitement not just to return to the side with

"Im looking forward to playing in front of our awesome fan base and taking care of unfinished business. Go Dashers Go!"

Murray returns to the defense along with familiar faces like Brad Denney and others, in front of last year's top FPHL goaltender Jesse Gordichuk.

We'll have more player signings in the coming days, make sure to follow us on all of the Dashers' social media accounts to be the first one to know when an update comes!

