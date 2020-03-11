Murphy Named Voice of the Legends

March 11, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends News Release





The Lexington Legends announced Wednesday that Andrew Murphy will serve as their Broadcaster and Media Relations Director for the 2020 Season.

Murphy, a native of St. Louis, MO, is no stranger to the bluegrass as he has spent the last four years studying business management and communication at the University of Kentucky. He first found a passion for calling games at the Legends' own Whitaker Bank Ballpark, where he studied under trailblazer Emma Tiedemann in 2018.

"Lexington is my second home, and the Legends have given me so much over the past few years. I can't express my thanks enough, except to give it my all in the booth and around the community this season," Murphy says.

In 2019, Murphy called games for the Duluth Huskies of the Northwoods League. In addition to broadcasting, he has served as an Athletics Media Relations Assistant at the University of Kentucky for three years.

"We are thrilled to have Andrew join the Lexington Legends for our 20th Anniversary season as we go for our third League Championship in a row. Andrew's energy and enthusiasm are a perfect fit with our winning culture on and off the field", said Andy Shea, President & CEO of the Lexington Legends.

Legends games this season will be available to stream online for free through milb.com and lexingtonlegends.com.

The Legends open up the 2020 season with an exhibition game against the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday, April 7th at 6:50pm then Opening Day is Thursday, April 9th at 7:05pm facing the Greenville Drive at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky. The Legends are three-time SAL champions, going back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. For ticket information, call (859) 422-7867 or visit LexingtonLegends.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 11, 2020

Murphy Named Voice of the Legends - Lexington Legends

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.