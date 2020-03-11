Cannon Ballers Set to Launch Single Game Tickets

(KANNAPOLIS, NC) - As the countdown to Opening Night at Atrium Health Ballpark approaches its final month, the Cannon Ballers have released much anticipated information regarding the sale of single game tickets. The team has also introduced a new and affordable 10-Game Mini Plan package that guarantees a seat for the home opener and other prime dates during the inaugural season.

Beginning on Saturday, March 21 at 9 a.m., fans will have the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets in person at the F&M Box Office, located at Atrium Health Ballpark near the intersections of West Avenue and West A Street. Three hours later, at noon, tickets will go on sale at KCBallers.com, or by calling the F&M Box Office at (704) 932-3267. Limited ticket quantities will be available for the Cannon Ballers Opening Night on April 16th and fans may purchase up to six tickets per person for this historic event.

To keep pricing affordable for families, single-game tickets once again start as low as $8 for a reserved seat. Pricing for Cannon Ballers home games during the inaugural season at Atrium Health Ballpark are as follows:

In addition to the announcement of individual ticket sales, the team has officially released a trio of fan-friendly 10-Game Mini Plan packages. Each mini plan guarantees a fantastic Infield Box seat for Opening Night, on top of nine marquee home games throughout the 2020 season. Along with a discount on the advanced ticket rate, package holders will have access to VIP events and receive an exclusive bobblehead distributed during the second-half of the season. Three different varieties of 10-Game Mini Plans are available for only $95 per seat. Packages can be purchased by visiting KCBallers.com, speaking to a sales representative at (704) 932-3267, or by visiting the Cannon Ballers offices at 216 West Ave. between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m Monday through Friday.

Opening Weekend at Atrium Health Ballpark will feature a full slate of fun-filled promotions for fans to enjoy. The Cannon Ballers officially take flight and celebrate Opening Day in Kannapolis on Thursday, April 16 at 7:00 p.m. with a post-game fireworks extravaganza after the game. On Friday night the team welcomes the World Record-breaking Human Cannonball, David "The Bullet" Smith, for a post-game daredevil stunt. An encore fireworks display following Saturday's game leads into a Sunday matinee at 1:30 p.m. Get to the game early on Sunday to ensure you're one of the first 1,500 fans in the gates that receives a Boomer bobblehead. Details regarding the 2020 promotional schedule will be released over the next week via the team's social media channels: @kcannonballers on Instagram and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Facebook.

