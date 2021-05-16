Murphy Homer Lifts Mets Past Tortugas, 2-1

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Tanner Murphy's two-out, two-run home run in the third inning proved to be enough offense for the St. Lucie Mets as they edged the Daytona Tortugas 2-1 on Sunday evening at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The homer was Murphy's first of the year and came in his first game action of the six-game series. Jose Colina had previously singled in the inning against Daytona starter Carson Rudd.

Mets starter Cam Opp was terrific in his second start and third overall appearance of the year. He blanked the Tortugas over five innings. Opp scattered four hits and walked just one while striking out two. Opp ended his outing by inducing an inning-ending double play in the fifth.

Mets reliever Luis Moreno pitched the final four innings to get the save. Allan Cerda hit a two-out solo home run against Moreno in the sixth inning, but Moreno shrugged it off and kept Daytona off the board the rest of the way.

Daytona put the first two runners on base in the eighth inning, but Moreno was able to escape the jam by getting a sac bunt, a ground ball comebacker that he turned into an out at home plate and a strikeout to strand the tying run at third base.

Moreno struck out Wendell Marrero to end the game with the tying run at first base.

The Mets (8-4) are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday when they begin a six-game series at the Palm Beach Cardinals. First pitch at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

