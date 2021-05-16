Valdez, Urbina Lead Mussels to 5-2 Win over Clearwater

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Misael Urbina reached base three times and Wander Valdez drove in three runs to lead the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels to a 5-2 win over the Clearwater Threshers at Hammond Stadium Sunday.

Valdez connected on his first home run of the season, a two-run shot over the berm in left in the bottom of the fifth. Valdez' dinger left the bat at a staggering 108.9 mph.

Urbina reached base three times, contributing to the Mussels' (6-6) first run. In a scoreless game in the bottom of the third, Valdez drew a walk before advancing to third on two wild pitches. Two batters later, Urbina lined a base hit to right to give Fort Myers a 1-0 lead.

After Valdez' homer extended the lead to 3-0, Fort Myers tacked on a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Charles Mack.

The Mighty Mussels got tremendous pitching all afternoon. Double-A rehabber Chris Vallimont went three scoreless innings while striking out six. Right-hander Louie Varland (2-0) followed by fanning seven over four shutout frames. Varland now leads the Low-A Southeast in strikeouts (17).

Clearwater (6-6) got two runs in the eighth, but lefty Denny Bentley escaped trouble before pitching a scoreless ninth.

The Mighty Mussels will enjoy a day off Monday before starting a six-game series against the Tampa Tarpons at Steinbrenner Field at 6:30 pm on Tuesday. The next broadcast of Mussels baseball will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, June 1 - when Fort Myers welcomes the St. Lucie Mets.

