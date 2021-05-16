Early Lead Disappears in Sunday Loss to Blue Jays

CLEARWATER, Fla. - After building an early lead, Marauders bats sputtered after the second inning and fell to the Dunedin Blue Jays, 6-3, in Sunday afternoon's series finale at BayCare Ballpark.

The Marauders (7-5) took the series victory by winning four of the six games in the series, but had their winning streak snapped at three games.

Jasiah Dixon led off the game with a walk, stole second, and scored on a Maikol Escotto single for the game's first run. Two more walks then loaded the bases, and Norkis Marcos followed by drawing a walk of his own, giving the Marauders a 2-0 lead against Blue Jays (3-9) starter Rafael Ohashi, who threw 34 pitches in the inning.

Bradenton added another run in the second off Ohashi on an RBI-groundout by Escotto for a 3-0 advantage, knocking Ohashi out of the game after two innings as the right hander threw a total of 59 pitches.

Escotto's single extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to nine games, both team-highs.

But in the bottom of the second, Marauders starter Adrian Florencio (0-1) struggled. With two outs and a runner on first, the right-hander hit Ryan Sloniger with a pitch before Jhon Solarte reached on a fielding error by first baseman Ethan Goforth, allowing Mack Mueller to score from second. After another hit batter, Florencio allowed a game-tying two-run single to Justin Ammons, and with a runner on third, a rattled Florencio balked, forcing Addison Barger home with the go-ahead run.

The Blue Jays added one run each in the fifth and sixth innings, while Dunedin relievers Willy Gaston (2-0), Gabriel Ponce, and Rother Hernandez combined to hold the Marauders scoreless over the final seven innings. The trio struck out 10 batters and allowed just six scattered hits.

In the ninth, Hudson Head and Sergio Campana kept the Marauders in the game with back-to-back two-out bloop singles, bringing the tying run to the plate. But on a pitch in the dirt to Marcos, Campana strayed too far off first base and was back-picked by Blue Jays catcher Ryan Sloniger, ending the threat.

The Marauders return to LECOM Park on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Both teams have yet to announce their starting pitchers.

