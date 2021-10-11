Muncy, Treinen Set to Represent Ports Alumni in Postseason

With the NLDS set to start tonight as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet in the postseason for the first time in history, the Stockton Ports will be represented by former Ports and Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and reliever Blake Treinen.

The two former Ports have contributed mightily to the Los Angeles Dodgers' success this season. Muncy littered the Dodgers leaderboard, finishing the season with a respectable .249 average and tallying 35 home runs and 94 runs batted in. Treinen, who's found a resurgence in his second year in Los Angeles, has etched himself in the back end of the Dodgers bullpen tossing a 1.99 ERA, punching out 80 and a WHIP of .98.

The righty reliever played for the Ports back in 2012, where it was his first season transitioning into a starting role. In 24 games, he started 15 of them with a 4.37 earned run average in 103 innings pitched. Muncy appeared in Stockton just a year later in 2013, hitting .285 with 21 home runs while driving in 76 in 96 games before being promoted to Midland that same season.

