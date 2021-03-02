Mudcats Vice President & General Manager Joe Kremer Retires

Carolina Mudcats Vice President & General Manager Joe Kremer

ZEBULON - The Carolina Mudcats today announced the retirement of longtime Vice President & General Manager Joe Kremer. Kremer concludes a near four-decade run as one of the top executives in Minor League Baseball, including 30 seasons as the only general manager in Mudcats history.

"It has truly been an honor to have served the Carolina Mudcats as the organization's General Manager for the last 30 years," said Kremer. "I have enjoyed my time here and am thankful overall for my 36 years of being a part of the Minor League Baseball family. The Mudcats are in great hands, and with the tremendous growth in the surrounding area, the future is bright."

During his tenure, Kremer collected multiple personal and organizational accolades and retires as a five-time league executive of the year. His first such honor came in 1993 when he was named the Southern League's Executive of the Year. He went on to repeat in 1995 and then helped guide the Mudcats to Baseball America's Bob Freitas Award for outstanding organizational achievement and success at the Double-A level in 1996. Kremer also earned Southern League Executive of the Year honors in 2005 and 2008 before being named the Carolina League's Executive of the Year in 2018.

"On behalf of everyone at the Carolina Mudcats and Milwaukee Brewers, I want to congratulate Joe and express how much we appreciate his dedication and contributions to the game through the years," said Brewers' Senior Vice President of Communications & Affiliate Operations Tyler Barnes. "Joe has been a valued resource for all of us connected to the Mudcats, and more importantly, is a man of high character who places the highest value on trust and relationships. We will miss Joe but look forward to his continued friendship, as well as frequent visits to Five County Stadium."

Known for his meticulous attention to detail and leadership acumen, Kremer led the way as the Mudcats hosted one major event after another throughout the years. Some of which included several league All-Star games and nearly a half dozen Major League exhibition games. Those exhibition games featured MLB stars Barry Bonds and Andy Van Slyke in 1992, as well as Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez in 1997. Kremer's steadfast tutelage additionally helped the Mudcats become one of the iconic brands in professional baseball.

A West Lafayette, Ind. native and 1983 graduate of Purdue University, Kremer first led the Mudcats' front office in 1989 when the club (located in Columbus, Ga.) was purchased by then owner Steve Bryant. In 1990, Kremer would go on to oversee the club's rebranding from the Columbus Astros to the Columbus Mudcats. That rebrand was the first of several major changes for the franchise, each of which navigated successfully by Kremer and his front office team.

In 1991, and with Kremer leading the way, the Mudcats moved to Zebulon, N.C. and became the Carolina Mudcats of today. Kremer also oversaw the club's transition to the Carolina League in 2012 and remained at the helm when the Mudcats were sold to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017. Kremer was promoted to Vice President and General Manager prior to the 2015 season. He previously worked for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds in 1985 and 1986 and was the assistant general manager of the Double-A Huntsville Stars in 1987 and 1988.

