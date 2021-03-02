RiverDogs Hiring for Part-Time, Seasonal Jobs

March 2, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The schedule is set and plans are in place to welcome fans back to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park for the 2021 season. As the new campaign approaches, the Charleston RiverDogs have begun searching for candidates to help deliver the gameday experience and customer service that baseball fans in Charleston have come to expect. The team is now hiring for part-time, seasonal positions starting in April.

Positions are available in a variety of roles for applicants with varying levels of experience. The work environment at The Joe is full of energy and based around the idea of creating fun. RiverDogs employees are relied upon to foster a fun and enjoyable environment for guests at the ballpark. Some of the available positions include:

Food & Beverage cooks at any level of experience (experience cooking with a smoker is a plus!)

Stadium Operations Assistant

Security

Guest Relations

Cashiers

Picnic Staff

Box Seat Servers

Food Runners

Parking Squad

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The RiverDogs begin the season on May 4 when they host the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at The Joe. A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.

