Mudcats Donate Baseball Equipment to East Wake High School

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats, the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, today donated over 50 game ready cleats and baseball equipment to the baseball program at East Wake High School in Wendell, NC. The equipment and donated cleats were worn or used by several Mudcats players throughout the club's 2019 Carolina League season.

The Mudcats, represented by mascot Muddy the Mudcat and Director of Marketing and Community Relations Sam Barry, presented the East Wake Warriors players and coach Tony Piercy with the cleats and equipment donation to the local Title I baseball program today.

"Local schools and students in our community mean so much to our organization" said Barry. "To be able to provide these kids with such an amazing donation from our players just goes to show what we have always known, we are more than just a sports team."

Pitcher Noah Zavolas, the 2019 Carolina League Pitcher of the Year, championed the donation effort by collecting the cleats, and other game used equipment, from his Mudcats' teammates this past season. Zavolas was also the recipient of the Mudcats' Ed Hales Award last season. The Ed Hales Award is awarded annually to the Mudcats player(s) who best exemplifies unselfish spirit, dedication and commitment to the community.

The Mudcats will celebrate 30 years of baseball in North Carolina when they begin the 2020 season by hosting the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday, April 9 at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, NC. Ticket information is available by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 30th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

