Mudcats Annual Job Fair Set for February 9 at Five County Stadium

January 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The 2019 baseball season is fast approaching and the Carolina Mudcats are looking to add to the club's game day staff by hosting a job fair and hiring event on Saturday, February 9 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Five County Stadium in Zebulon.

Interested job seekers ages 16 and over wishing to work for the Mudcats are highly encouraged to attend. The Mudcats also encourage applicants to download and print the employment application found online at carolinamudcats.com and provide the completed version when attending the job fair.

Through the job fair, the Mudcats will look to fill multiple positions across various departments including stadium operations, box office, on-field entertainment, food and beverage, video production and game operations. A full list of available positions, including job descriptions, can be found online at carolinamudcats.com. Additional information is also available by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287).

Interviews will take place inside Cattails Restaurant at Five County Stadium and are conducted on a first-come-first-serve basis. Cattails Restaurant is located on the fourth floor of Five County Stadium and is accessible through the stadium elevator or stairs located behind home plate near will call and the team store.

Parking will be available in the main parking lot adjacent to NC Hwy 264 and near the team front office. Applicants should arrive early; the interview segment of the event will begin promptly after 10:00 am.

The 2019 Mudcats season officially begins on Thursday, April 4 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston versus the Down East Wood Ducks. Carolina's 2019 home schedule, however, begins with Opening Night 2019 on Thursday, April 11 versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Five County Stadium.

Season ticket packages as well as group ticket packages and the latest mini plans are all available now by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon, by calling (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting carolinamudcats.com.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by Milwaukee Brewers, LLC.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from January 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.