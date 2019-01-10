Potomac Nationals Announce All 2019 Game Times

January 10, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Woodbridge, VA - The Potomac Nationals are excited to ring in the new year with game times for the 2019 Carolina League schedule! This follows up the previous release that highlighted the promotional schedule for the 70-game home slate in 2019.

Mondays:

5/27-1:05pm (Memorial Day)

All other Monday games begin at 7:05pm

Tuesdays:

7/9-12:05pm (Day Care/Summer Camp Day)

All other Tuesday games begin at 7:05pm

Wednesdays:

All Wednesday games begin at 7:05pm

Thursdays:

4/25-10:35am (Education Day)

7/4-6:35pm (Independence Day Celebration with Food, Fireworks, & Fun)

8/1-12:05pm (Day Care/Summer Camp Day)

All other Thursday games begin at 7:05pm

Fridays:

All Friday games begin at 7:05pm

Saturdays:

All Saturday games begin at 6:35pm

Sundays:

All Sunday games begin at 1:05pm

The 2019 Potomac Nationals' season gets underway on April 4th at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

2019 ticket plans are currently available for the upcoming season. To purchase a ticket plan, or if you have any questions, please reach out to the Potomac Nationals Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311, ext. 221/225, or e-mail Director of Season Tickets and Group Sales Alec Manriquez at amanriquez@potomacnationals.com or Ticket Operations Manager Matt LeBlanc at mleblanc@potomacnationals.com.

The Potomac Nationals of the Carolina League play at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, Virginia, and are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The Potomac Nationals have claimed five Carolina League Championship titles (1982, 1989, 2008, 2010, and 2014) and 10 CL Northern Division Championships. Sponsorship opportunities for the P-Nats' 2019 season and beyond are available, as well as all-inclusive corporate picnic outings to watch the future stars of the Washington Nationals at The Pfitz. 2019 Potomac Nationals season tickets are now on sale, while mini plans will be available soon. For more information on Potomac Nationals 2019 season tickets, mini plans, group outings, picnic packages, fundraisers, and all things Red, White, and Blue, visit the P-Nats online at www.potomacnationals.com, follow the P-Nats on Facebook (@PotomacNationals), Twitter (@PNats42), and Instagram (@pnats42), or call the Potomac Nationals' Extreme Custom Collision Ticket Office at 703-590-2311.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from January 10, 2019

Potomac Nationals Announce All 2019 Game Times - Potomac Nationals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.