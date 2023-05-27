Mudcats and Wood Ducks Postponed Saturday

ZEBULON, N.C. - Today's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks has been postponed due to inclement weather at Five County Stadium. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games, tomorrow afternoon beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium. The Five County Stadium gates will open at 12:00 p.m. for tomorrow's single admission doubleheader.

As per team policy, fans may exchange their tickets to Saturday's postponed game for seats to a future regular season home game of their choice for a ticket of equal value. There are no cash refunds for tickets or parking. Carolina's full season schedule is available at www.carolinamudcats.com/schedule.

Saturday's souvenir giveaway event, featuring an AgNight Cap presented by AgCarolina Farm Credit Union, was also postponed. The souvenir giveaway night will be made up on a yet-to-be-determined date.

Sunday's doubleheader is single-admission, giving fans two games for the price of one. Sunday is additionally WakeMed Five County Family Sunday featuring $7.00 box seat level tickets for fans residing in one of Five County Stadium's five counties including Wake County, Franklin County, Nash County, Johnston County and Wilson County. Each Five County Family Sunday game concludes with a chance to play catch on the field after the game. Post-game catch is free and is open to fans of all ages.

Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are also still available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

