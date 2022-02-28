MTSU to Take on Western Carolina at AT&T Field

February 28, 2022 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - This Wednesday, March 2 at 5:00 p.m., the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders will take on the Western Carolina Catamounts in a regular-season 9-inning contest at AT&T Field. Tickets for this contest are general admission and only $10. They will be available for purchase at the stadium on the day of the game. Gates for the game open at 4:00 p.m.

The Blue Raiders head down to Chattanooga with three wins on the year. Their signature win of the young season came on Saturday when they scored 11 runs in the seventh to take down the University of Illinois. The team is led by Fausto Lopez who has already racked up 11 hits and two home runs in just 28 at-bats.

Western Carolina will be looking to end a four-game losing streak on Wednesday. The Catamounts began the year with a four-game sweep of Niagara University where they outscored the Purple Eagles 72-12. The team currently has hit 11 home runs and 36 extra-base hits on the year.

The Lookouts 2022 home opener is only 43 days away and tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be bought on Lookouts.com. The team's full slate of 2022 promotions will be released later this

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from February 28, 2022

MTSU to Take on Western Carolina at AT&T Field - Chattanooga Lookouts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.