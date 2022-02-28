2022 Promotional Schedule Announced

February 28, 2022 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







Pensacola, FL - In celebration of their tenth season on the bay, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos are excited to announce a jam-packed promotional schedule for the 2022 campaign full of daily promotions, giveaways, specialty jerseys and one-of-a-kind theme nights!

Daily Promotions

With the return of six-game series in 2022, fans can enjoy daily promotions throughout the week at the ballpark!

Fan-favorite Fat Tuesdays presented by Pepsi return in 2022, offering a ticket on the Winn-Dixie Party Deck, a Blue Wahoos hat, and a 90-minute buffet dinner featuring unlimited Pepsi products for just $26.

New this year, One Price Wednesdays bring dinner-and-a-show to Pensacola for all fans, as all box, reserved and standing room tickets will be the same price each Wednesday and include a hot dog, chips, and a drink for $17.

Fans can party with the Pensacola Mullets again on Mullet Thursdays as the business on the field, party in the stands attitude and alternate identity returns to the ballpark with drink specials throughout the night.

Giveaway Fridays are back and better than ever, offering an exclusive giveaway item to fans each Friday throughout the season.

Every Saturday will once again be Fireworks Saturday featuring a thrilling post-game fireworks show over Pensacola Bay.

Each Sunday, the team will honor members of the local military on Military Family Sundays presented by Step One Automotive. Active and retired military members receive a discount at the box office each Sunday and families can enjoy post-game kids run the bases and family toss in the outfield.

Giveaways

The giveaway schedule starts right away on Opening Night, as LandrumHR presents a Blue Wahoos Hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Friday, April 8.

On Saturday and Sunday of opening weekend, all fans who own ferromagnetic materials in their home will receive a 2022 Blue Wahoos Magnet Schedule presented by Hill-Kelly, WEAR 3 News, and Cox Communications.

On Friday, April 22, the first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Blue Wahoos 10th-Season T-Shirt.

Are you going ape for the crypto craze? On Wednesday, May 11, the Blue Wahoos will put the "fun" in fungible by hosting Fungible Token Night at the ballpark. As fans enter the gates, they'll receive their very own Kazoo Fungible Token, a printed copy of an NFT! Unlike a non-fungible token, our Kazoo fungible token is not unique, can be easily replicated, and holds no real value! Not enough FUNge for you? Fans will be able to make their FT even more fungible at our photocopying station on the concourse! Want to mint your FT? Visit our minting station to trade your FT in for a mint and walk away just as confused by the digital NFT craze as you were before, but with minty-clean breath! This night will be off the (block)chain!

Celebrate the 10th season of affiliated baseball in Pensacola on Friday, May 13 with a Poster Giveaway!

On Friday, May 27, the first 2,000 fans through the gates will take home a Blue Wahoos Jersey Tote Bag thanks to CPC Office Technologies, and on Friday, June 3, the first 2,000 fans will take home a Bucket Hat presented by Woodlands Medical Specialists.

The Blue Wahoos bobblehead lineup will be stronger than ever with four premium bobbleheads! The bobblefun starts Friday, June 17 as the Blue Wahoos honor fan-favorite in-stadium emcee Downtown Dave with his very own nodding figurine given to the first 1,000 fans! Like the real thing, the Downtown Dave Bobblehead will be bright, fun-loving, and clad in a bold Hawaiian shirt!

Speaking of Hawaiian shirts, the first 1,000 fans ages 21 and up will receive a Blue Wahoos Hawaiian Shirt on Friday, July 1 thanks to Landshark!

This just in...on Friday, July 15, WEAR3 News will present to the first 1,000 fans a bobblehead of legendary local news anchor Sue Straughn on Sue Straughn Bobblehead Night. Instead of asking the tough questions, this collectible can be on the receiving end of all your inquiries - as long as it's a "yes" or "no" question.

The team's popular Team Photo Giveaways will return in 2022 thanks to DLux Printing on Sunday, July 17 and Sunday, August 28.

Sand is coarse and rough and irritating and it gets everywhere. Stay off the sand with a Blue Wahoos Beach Towel giveaway on Friday, July 29 presented by Florida Blue.

With the summer winding down, it'll be time to leave the beach and get back in the classroom in August, and the first 1,000 kids (12 and under) will take home a Blue Wahoos Backpack on Friday, August 12 thanks to Columbia Southern University.

The giveaway season will conclude with two major bobblehead giveaways. On Friday, August 26, the first 2,000 fans will receive a bobblehead of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Pensacola native, and Blue Wahoos co-owner Derrick Brooks on Derrick Brooks Bobblehead Night.

Then, on Friday, September 16, Pepsi will send the first 2,000 fans home with the perfect collectible for any fan with a 'fore-legged' friend, a dual Watson and Watson Bobblehead featuring PGA Tour champ and team co-owner Bubba Watson and the team's adorable Canine Companions puppy Watson.

Theme Nights

In addition to a robust giveaway schedule, Blue Wahoos Stadium will play host to a full season of theme nights throughout 2022.

If you're a college athlete looking to make some cash off your name, image, and likeness, you won't want to miss NIL Night on Thursday, April 21. At the game, a local collegiate athlete will be offered a brand ambassador deal with the Blue Wahoos!

Students can kick off the summer with the team's annual School's Out Bash on Wednesday, May 25 featuring the first of six Wednesday summer fireworks shows!

One night after the School's Out Bash, teachers can celebrate the school year ending and let loose at Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday, May 26. It's also a Mullet Thursday featuring $2 draft and BOGO cans. Enjoy a cold drink with us, teachers. You earned it!

Did you know that Ted Williams played in Pensacola? The Splendid Splinter and other baseball greats trained and played in Pensacola for the Navy's baseball team during World War II. The Blue Wahoos will honor Pensacola's Navy baseball history by hosting a trio of Navy Baseball Nights. The team will wear historically-accurate Naval baseball uniforms over Memorial Day weekend on May 28 and 29 and on July 2 during Independence Day weekend.

Wednesday, June 1 will be Hurricane Prep Night sponsored by Morgan Law Group helping fans across the Bay prepare for hurricane season with information and resources throughout the game.

Grab your fishing poles for the Fishing Rodeo Kick-Off Party on Thursday, June 16 featuring a pre-game mini fishing tournament and an entire night of fishy promotions.

Celebrate Father's Day on Saturday, June 18 with Dress Like A Dad Night. Get your corniest jokes, tall socks, bulky sneakers, cargo shorts, and that Team Building Retreat '95 t-shirt you just won't toss out and meet us at the ballpark. We'll spend the night talking about that racket we're calling music coming over the stadium speakers and how the players back in your day played for the name on the front of their uniform.

In conjunction with Minor League Baseball's "The Nine" community outreach initiative, the Blue Wahoos will celebrate Juneteenth on Sunday, June 19 as the team partners with the Andrews Institute to don special uniforms honoring the legacy of Pensacola native General Daniel "Chappie" James, the first Black four-star general in American military history.

Enjoy America's national pastime over Independence Day Weekend with fireworks on Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3 including specialty Stars & Stripes uniforms on the third.

Grab your Krewe and get ready for the always-popular Mardi Gras In July celebration on Wednesday, July 13 featuring a festive concourse shopping cart float parade, lots of beads, and all the moon pies you can eat!

Blue Wahoos, Assemble! On Saturday, July 16, Marvel's "Defenders of the Diamond" series comes to Pensacola with a night full of superhero fun. Watch as the team transforms into heroes on the field, wearing special Captain America jerseys.

Local disc jockey DJ Vasco will bring the fiesta to Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, July 30 during Latin American Heritage Night for a celebration of Latin American culture, tradition, and cuisine.

Walk the red carpet with you pup during The Pet Gala on Wednesday, August 10 and watch Bark in the Park meet fashion's biggest night out for an elegant evening of extravagant doggy fashion presented by Camp Bow Wow. Dress your four-legged fashionista in their most luxurious look and get ready to answer "Who are you wearing, Fido?" as your doggie competes for best in show in an in-stadium fashion contest.

Wrap up the year with a celebration of the top moments, promotions, and players from the first 10 seasons of Blue Wahoos history over the 10th Season Celebration Weekend September 16-18.

All the fun starts April 8-10 at Blue Wahoos Stadium as the Blue Wahoos take on the Biloxi Shuckers over Opening Weekend brought to you by Hill Kelly. Single game tickets for the 2022 go on-sale on Tuesday, March 1. Season Memberships, mini plans, and group outings are available now at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from February 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.