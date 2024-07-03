Mountaineers Kick off Independence Day Celebrations Early with a 4-1 Win Over Keene

July 3, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







KEENE, N.H- In a game on the eve on Independence Day, it was the pitching from both teams that stifled any chance for fireworks, as the Mountaineers won a slow-burner 4-1 over Keene at Alumni Field.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 4 - Keene 1

Records: Vermont (16-5) | Keene (13-8)

Location: Keene, N.H..| Alumni Field

Rapid Recap

Vermont struck early with an RBI single from Beau Root to take a 1-0 lead.

Tyler Cox made it 2-0 in the third with a sacrifice fly,

No runs were scored by either side until the top of the sixth inning, where Vermont scored on an RBI infield single from Tyler Ganus.

Johnny Luetzow made it 4-0 in the top of the seventh of an RBI single of his own.

Aaron Graeber broke the shutout bid with a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth, but Keene stopped there..

Game Notes

WP: Matt Martinez (1-0) | LP: Jared Lessman (4-1) | Sv:

Josiah Ragsdale's on-base streak ended at 15 games.

Vermont struck out 15 Keene batters, including two innings where they struck out the side.

Vermont held Keene to just three hits, tying the fewest amount of hits they've given up all season.

Vermont has scored just 18 runs in the last five games, averaging a tad over three runs a game.

Up Next

Vermont takes a day off, before heading back to Montpelier Recreation Field to take on the Valley Blue Sox. First Pitch is set for 6:30 pm on the NECBL Network.

