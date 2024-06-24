Mountaineers Blank North Shore for Sixth Straight Win

June 24, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Vermont Mountaineers News Release







MONTPELIER, Vt - The Vermont Mountaineers got their first shutout of the season, 12-0, over the North Shore Navigators and extended their win streak to six games at Montpelier Recreation Field.

The Basics

Score: Vermont - 12, North Shore - 0

Records: North Shore (6-6) | Vermont (12-3)

Location: Montpelier, Vt. | Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Max Jensen hit a two-run bomb to get things started in the bottom of the first and make it a 2-0 ball game.

Vermont extended their lead off a two-RBI single from Brennan Norton in the bottom of the third.

The Mountaineers plated five in the fifth off five hits, including a home run from Norton to make it 9-0.

Vermont scored its 10th run of the game of a solo shot from Nic Notarangelo in the bottom of the seventh.

The Mountaineers netted two more runs in the eighth to seal the deal at 12-0.

Game Notes

WP: Max Simpson (2-0) | LP: Ryan Buckler (0-2) | Sv:

Josiah Ragsdale extended his hitting streak to ten games.

Max Jensen extended his hitting streak to 12 games

Vermont shut out an opponent for the first time this season and North Shore was held scoreless for the first time.

North Shore only had a runner in scoring position four times in the game, hitless in every chance.

Up Next

The Mountaineers head to Goodell Park tomorrow to take on the Sanford Mainers. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on the NECBL Network.

Photo credit: Theo Braddock, Digital Media/Photography Intern

