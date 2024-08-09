Motor City Rockers Make Safety Announcment

The Motor City Rockers announced today that they will provide and highly recommend the wearing and use of neck guards as part of equipment provided to their players. Working with the FPHL office and the leagues official equipment supplier Warrior, the team will provide the Warrior Pro Neck Guard for the 2024-25 season. Several organizations like the Pittsburgh Penguins have required their AHL and ECHL players to wear them.

Statement from Team President Scott Brand- "The FPHL goal is to provide family affordable entertainment, development participants and above all protect and provide a safe environment for our players. I believe that neck guards will be mandatory within two years anyways, so while I don't think we are doing anything revolutionary, we just happen to be a league leader at this point. Most of our players have had experience wearing them, plus the FPHL player you see coming in the league over the next two seasons will have grown up using neck guards."

This is currently a team directive, and not a FPHL rule.

The Motor City Rockers begin their 3rd season and play at the Big Boy Arena facility which boast five arenas including the Rockers home arena, the 3,000+ season Priority Waste Arena in Fraser, Michigan. Season tickets, group sales, and corporate partnerships are now available. Please contact info@rockershockey.com for more information.

