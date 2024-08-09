Bobcats Add Gritty NCAA DIII Forward Rothe

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce that the team has signed Forward Lucas Rothe to a PTO contract.

Rothe, a powerful 6'3" 220Lb forward, brings a unique mix of size, skill, and spunk to the Bobcats already diverse group of forwards.

The 26-year-old native of Ulby, Michigan, played his final season of junior hockey with the Soo Eagles of the NOJHL, recording 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) and racking up 70 penalty minutes in 40 games (including playoffs).

Rothe then moved on to NCAA Division III Chatham University, potting 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists) in 24 games during his senior season with the Cougars. He also accrued 10 penalty minutes and registered a +5 plus-minus rating in his final collegiate campaign. Upon graduation from Chatham University last spring, Rothe began his professional career by skating in a pair of late-season contests with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL.

"We're looking for players who have experience at the next level and the potential to play at the next level," said Bobcats head coach Vojtech Zemlicka. "Lucas has all that. He plays with an edge, he's strong and smart with the puck and has a willingness to get into the greasy areas."

"He's a strong skater and does a great job of protecting and possessing the puck," Zemlicka continued. "He's not afraid to use his body and be physical, and that fits the style of play we want this year."

