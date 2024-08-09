Heinzl Brings Physicality Back to Port Huron

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the re-signing of Czech defenseman Adam Heinzl. He has played 40-plus games in each of his first two FPHL seasons.

"I'm very excited to have Heinzl coming back for his third year." said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "He's the type of player you love to have on your team and hate to play against. We can put him out against their top players and know he will be a disruptive force. I look forward to his continued development this season and I see him pitching in more offensively this year. I think he was a little bit snake bit at the start of the year and that got in his head a little. I know he will get rewarded early this season and that's going to lead to the confidence he needs to take that step forward for us. He really is one of the biggest team players, he was instrumental in our Game 1 playoff win over Carolina with a couple huge blocked shots and a hit that sealed the game at the end."

Last season, Heinzl appeared in 40 regular-season and two playoff contests and racked up 109 penalty minutes. He slotted in as a physical, defensive defenseman for the Prowlers.

2024-25 will be the 28-year-old's eighth professional season after two in the Czech Republic's third division and three in Finland's Suomi-sarja prior to joining Port Huron in 2022.

"I am happy to be part of the Prowlers again this year," Heinzl said. "I know it will be special. I still have the vision in my head of becoming an FPHL champion, that hasn't changed. I know Matt [Graham] and Alex will build a good team where there will be good chemistry. We will have just one goal and it is to win the Commissioner's Cup. See you on the ice, Prowlers fans."

The Prowlers' 10th anniversary season opens at McMorran Place on October 18 against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Catch all 28 home games this season and get exclusive benefits with a season ticket package! Get more information or lock in your seat at phprowlers.com/season-memberships or email amber@phprowlers.com.

