Jamie Bucell Signs with Binghamton

August 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of Jamie Bucell for the 2024-25 season. Bucell will join the Black Bears for his second-stint with the organization.

The Ohio native came to New York to attend Utica College, where he played five seasons for the Pioneers hockey team. Bucell was brought into the Black Bears organization early in the 2022-23 season by then Head Coach, Gary Gill. In his 13 games with the club, Bucell recorded 14 points, three goals and 11 assists. He finished the season on loan with the Huntsville Havoc, playing in 28 more games with the Alabama club. Bucell battled through an injury that caused him to miss a significant portion of the Havoc's season last year, but still managed to appear in 30 games registering 13 points.

