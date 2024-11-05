Mother Nature to Determine Ticket Prices on Wednesday

November 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will let Mother Nature determine the price of a Sea Dogs general admission ticket on Wednesday, November 6th. Fans will pay just a "Dime-A-Degree" for general admission tickets for any home game during the 2025 season.

The temperature at 9:00 AM on November 6th at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine will determine the price of a ticket for the day. For example, if the 9:00 AM temperature is 60 degrees Fahrenheit, all general admission tickets sold that day will be priced at $6.00. General admission tickets normally start at $12.00 for adults and $9.00 for kids & seniors.

The specially priced tickets will be available at the Sea Dogs Team Store, by phone at 207-879-9500, and online at www.seadogs.com. The Sea Dogs ticket office closes at 5:00 PM for phone and in-person sales. However, the offer will be available online at seadogs.com until 11:59 PM on November 6th.

There is no limit on the number of tickets purchased and all general admission tickets for any 2025 Sea Dogs home game are eligible for the special rate. Group ticket purchases are also eligible for this special rate; providing payment in full is received on November 6th.

Shortly after 9:00 AM on November 6th, the Sea Dogs will alert fans to the temperature determining the cost of a general admission ticket for the day. Fans will be able to get this information at www.seadogs.com, the Sea Dogs' social media sites including Facebook, X, and Instagram, and the Sea Dogs email newsletter.

