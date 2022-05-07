Mother Nature Leads Series 2-0

(York, Pa.) - In a lopsided matchup, Mother Nature wracked up a second consecutive win against York's hometown baseball team and its fans today, forcing another postponement on the heels of yesterday's rainout.

This afternoon's York Revolution game against the High Point Rockers has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Monday, May 9, when the Revolution and Rockers will play a seven-inning game beginning at 11 a.m. Gates will open at 10 a.m., and Monday's game will be free to the public.

It will follow two seven-inning games in a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, with game one of that pair beginning at 2 p.m. Gates will open tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Tickets for today's game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2022 (based on availability). Exchanges may be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game-days, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

