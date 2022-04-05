More Youth Heading to Wisconsin Rapids

April 5, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters are excited to welcome in a pair of outfielders, Seth Stroh and Chase Call.

Stroh is in his sophomore season at Wichita State. The 6'4" outfielder has had a productive second season with the Shockers. He has nine hits so far this season, including two home runs, and has added five walks as well. Stroh hit three home runs as a freshman and was also named to The American Conference All-Academic Team. In high school, Stroh was a four-sport athlete at the alma mater of Kearney High in Kearney Nebraska. He was on the baseball, basketball, football, and track & field teams. The older brother of Stroh, Gareth, played for the Rafters back in 2019.

"I am looking forward to playing with a great coaching staff, following in my brother's footsteps when he played for the Rafters, and getting a chance to play baseball every day," said Stroh. "College baseball has prepared me to play day in and day out, never take a day off, and give you all on whatever it is that day."

Chase Call is a freshman at UC Irvine. He has gotten one at-bat so far this season but has made two appearances in the field this season playing right field and left field. Call is a native of Porter Ranch, California. He attended Calabasas High School where he played baseball and basketball. He was ranked by Perfect Game in the Class of 2021 as the 60th overall player and sixth-ranked catcher in the state of California. Call's grandfather is the former VP of the Dodgers, Charlie Blaney. His favorite player is Mike Trout, and his favorite team is the Atlanta Braves.

"This summer I am most looking forward to playing in front of the Wisconsin Rapids fanbase. I have heard nothing but how loyal the fans are and that's something not a lot of West Coast kids are used to," said Call. "I'm hoping the fans can teach me a little bit about life up north. I'm extremely pumped to be out there and can't wait to win in front of such an amazing fan base.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.