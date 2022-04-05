Traverse City Pit Spitters Job Fair Saturday

April 5, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters are looking for new members of the team. This time, the positions they are looking to fill are not on the field, they are looking to fill in the lineup off the field.

"It takes hundreds of staff members to put on a great season for the fans," said Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham. "We're looking for fun, energetic and friendly people to help run events and be part of the atmosphere at Turtle Creek Stadium."

For those looking to join the Pit Spitters team, there is a Job Fair this Saturday from noon - 3pm at Turtle Creek Stadium. The fair is open to new and returning employees. If you are looking for a job for the summer the Pit Spitters have got you covered.

The Pit Spitters offer competitive wages and great perks. Jobs include concessions, servers, ushers, parking attendants and more.

For more info visit the Pit Spitters facebook page.

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm. Season ticket packages are on sale now, and individual tickets and promotions will be released at a later date. A 2022 schedule is attached and for more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters website, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 5, 2022

Traverse City Pit Spitters Job Fair Saturday - Traverse City Pit Spitters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.