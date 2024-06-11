Mooseheads Make 15 Picks at 2024 QMJHL Entry Draft

June 11, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The Halifax Mooseheads vastly reshaped their roster during the annual QMJHL Entry Draft session in Moncton, NB over the weekend. The team dealt away veteran players Mathieu Cataford, Markus Vidicek and Dylan MacKinnon and promptly made 15 selections during the 14 round draft. The Herd added nine forwards, four defencemen and two goalies during the draft which saw the team move up into the first round to pick Halifax, NS native Danny Walters 11th overall.

Walters was one-of-six Atlantic Canadians chosen by General Manager Cam Russell, who also nabbed seven players from Quebec and two Americans. Round Overall Player Position Height Weight Last Team

1 11th Daniel Walters F 6'00" 183 Halifax Macs U18

2 34th Caylen Blake F 6'00" 168 Mount St. Charles Academy

3 48th Amelio Santini F 5'08" 154 Lac St. Louis Lions U18

4 71st Logan Trewin D 5'09" 148 Halifax Macs U18

5 89th Mickael Fournier D 5'10" 163 Quinte Red Devils U16AAA

6 107th Gavin Sudds D 5'11" 196 Halifax Macs U18

7 125th Nicolas Gillham-Cirka G 6'02" 159 Taft School USHS

8 143rd Noah Olmedo-Matte F 6'02" 185 College Esther-Blondin

9 150th Nico Ciardiello F 5'10" 170 Mount St. Charles Academy

9 161st Thomas Cote F 5'07" 141 Quebec Blizzard

10 179th Elie Champagne F 6'00" 190 South Kent School

11 197th Cole Bent D 5'11" 174 Cole Harbour U18

12 215th Cole MacLeod F 5'09" 168 Cole Harbour U18

13 233rd Thomas Laplante G 6'03" 209 Mille-Isles QM17AAA

14 251st Will Bent F 6'01" 196 Mount St. Charles Academy

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.