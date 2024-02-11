Moose Reassign Forward Golder

February 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today forward Carson Golder was reassigned to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Carson Golder

Forward

Born Oct. 29, 2002 - Smithers, B.C.

Height 6.00 - Weight 196 - Shoots L

Golder, 21, appeared in one game for the Moose this season. The forward also has 22 points (12G, 10A) and a plus-12 rating through 27 games with Norfolk. Golder's junior career saw him accumulate 69 points (34G, 35A) in 164 career WHL games with stops in Victoria, Edmonton and Kelowna.

The Moose tangle with the Calgary Wranglers at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday, Feb 13. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

