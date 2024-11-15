Moore Awarded Finest in the Field Trophy

November 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League has announced Waterloo Bucks outfielder Lucas Moore is a recipient of a 2024 Rawlings "Finest in the Field" Award. This annual recognition showcases the top fielders at each position with the winners being selected based on final fielding statistics compiled by the NWL.

Moore, who is now a sophomore at the University of Louisville, finished the season with a .993 fielding percentage. The West Chester, Ohio native appeared in 60 games for Waterloo, committing only one error in 154 total chances.

The 2024 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award baseball recipients and their fielding percentages are below:

Position Player NWL Team Fielding Percentage C Cashel Dugger Wisconsin Rapids Rafters .996 1B Carter Hain Traverse City Pit Spitters .994 2B Ryan McKay Royal Oak Leprechauns .986 3B Michael Flaherty Kokomo Jackrabbits .967 SS Jake Berkland Wausau Woodchucks .976 OF Matthew Miura La Crosse Loggers 1.000 OF Max Galvin Wausau Woodchucks .993 OF Lucas Moore Waterloo Bucks .993 P Ethan Cole Duluth Huskies 1.000

Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in Northwoods League Baseball since 2002. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the NWL.

