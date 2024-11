Two Woodchucks Honored as Northwoods League "Finest in the Field"

November 15, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release









Jake Berkland of the Wausau Woodchucks

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the recipients of the 2024 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award for both baseball and softball. The annual award recognizes the top fielders at each position and the winners are selected based on final fielding statistics compiled by the Northwoods League. This season, two players from the Wausau Woodchucks were recognized for their outstanding performance in the field.

Jake Berkland (Minnesota State - Mankato) appeared at shortstop in 58 games for the Woodchucks during the 2024 season and played in the most innings of any Woodchuck this year at 500. During this time, he maintained a .960 fielding percentage with 77 put-outs and recording 29 double plays, more than any player on the team. Berkland was very dependable in middle infield, and frequently made exciting plays across the diamond.

Max Galvin (Miami) appeared in the Northwoods League All-Star Game for the Woodchucks in 2024 for good reason. Galvin played 488 innings in 58 games, maintaining a .993 fielding percentage with most of his time spent in the outfield. Over the course of the season, he recorded 131 put-outs with only 1 error.

The 2024 Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' Award recipients and their fielding percentages are below.

Position Player NWL Team Fielding Percentage

C Cashel Dugger Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 0.996

Hilary Blomberg Madison Night Mares 0.983

1B Carter Hain Traverse City Pit Spitters 0.994

Paige Zender Mankato Habaneros 0.979

2B Ryan McKay Royal Oak Leprechauns 0.986

Carly Oliver Madison Night Mares 0.967

3B Michael Flaherty Kokomo Jackrabbits 0.967

Kayla Thomas Madison Night Mares 0.972

SS Jake Berkland Wausau Woodchucks 0.976

Tia Durst Madison Night Mares ,984

OF Matthew Miura La Crosse Loggers 1

Ashlee Chantos La Crosse Steam 1

OF Max Galvin Wausau Woodchucks 0.993

Trinity Gregg Minot Honeybees 0.98

OF Lucas Moore Waterloo Bucks 0.993

Rylee Rogers Madison Night Mares 0.977

P Ethan Cole Duluth Huskies 1

Jessa Snippes Mankato Habaneros 1

Rawlings has been rewarding the top defenders in Northwoods League Baseball since 2002 and this is the first season that they are also giving awards to the top defenders in Northwoods League Softball. The recipients receive a special Rawlings engraved trophy. Rawlings is the official equipment provider for the Northwoods League.

