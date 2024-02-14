MoonDogs Welcome Three New Local Faces

February 14, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO MN - With each passing day, the MoonDogs inch closer and closer to the baseball club's flight plan. Mankato is no stranger to winning baseball, both at the summer collegiate level and the local university accord.

When tying the successes of the local community together into an almighty unified knot, the organization has reached great heights; and with three new key additions from the likes of Minnesota State University Mankato and Gustavus Adolphus College, manager Danny Kneeland should have quite the successful summer in store.

One such instance of this backyard talent is Matthew Fleischhacker. The Woodbury Minnesota native is a wiry 5'7" second baseman for the Mavericks, who will bring his flashy tools right around the corner to ISG Field this summer. In the 2023 collegiate season, Fleischhacker hit for a .308 clip while yielding 41 walks and helping Minnesota State University Mankato to a 43-18 record. The redshirt sophomore is an exciting addition to the MoonDog's team this summer, who brings a familiar face to the right side of the infield.

Aidan McGee, on the other hand, is a towering 6'4" right-handed arm from Des Moines Iowa, who is a collegiate teammate of Fleischhacker. McGee brings the exact versatility a coaching staff drools over, coming off a '23 campaign where he sported a perfect 2-0 record on the bump, all while compiling three saves down the stretch. The Maverick-turned-MoonDog for the summer checks all of the boxes in terms of competitive talent and looks to carry over his triumphs to the turf of ISG field this season.

Another arm with some compelling firepower is Gustavus Adolphus College's sophomore Thomas Nelson. The 6'3" right-handed St. Paul Minnesota native only saw three innings of work with the Gusties in 2023 but looks keen to step into a larger role this spring prior to heading ever-so-slightly south to continue growing as a MoonDog. Nelson is another familiar face for Kneeland and company, who should help elevate those around him, and use his prowess to aid the Dogs in reaching their end goal.

While it has been coined the "offseason," the MoonDogs front office has been steadily preparing for launch, as an unforgettable season awaits on the horizon. It's always enticing to see new local talent acquired, and excitement is only headed in an upward trajectory as the summer of 2024 inches closer.

