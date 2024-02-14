Chinooks 10th Anniversary Championship Celebration Set for 2024

Mequon, WI - The Lakeshore Chinooks secured the team's first Northwood League Championship in the summer of 2014. This year, the organization will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2014 championship season. The team has also unveiled a 10th-anniversary logo for the 2014 championship.

"2014 was a historic year for the Lakeshore Chinooks. First-half and second-half champions hosted the All-Star Game and completed the season with a Northwoods League Championship. A decade later, we are excited to look back and celebrate the moments and individuals who made 2014 memorable," added Chinooks General Manager Eric Snodgrass.

The 10th anniversary will center around a Championship Celebration Weekend on Saturday, June 29th, and Sunday, June 30th. Former players, interns, and staff will be invited back to join the team for a 2014 reunion at Moonlight Graham Field. June 29th will be the Chinooks Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony as the organization inducts the class of 2024. This year's inductees will be announced in the coming weeks. The 29th will also be a 2014 championship-related bobblehead giveaway with another championship-related giveaway the following day on June 30th. Our first championship season giveaway will take place the week prior on Friday, June 21st.

On top of the Championship Celebration Weekend, the team will take a trip down memory lane as we revisit memorable moments and celebrate the players from the 2014 roster during the off-season on our social media platforms.

The 2024 season presented by Kohler Credit Union gets underway on Monday, May 27th with the home opener set for Friday, May 31st at Moonlight Graham Field. Ticket memberships, mini-game packages, and group ticket opportunities are available now. Single-game tickets go on sale May 1st. For tickets and more information, visit lakeshorechinooks.com.

