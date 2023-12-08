MoonDogs Announce Field Manger

MANKATO, MN. - Mankato MoonDogs is thrilled to announce the return of Danny Kneeland as the Field Manager for the upcoming season. With two successful seasons under his belt, Kneeland is geared up and ready to lead the team to new heights.

Having joined the MoonDogs two years ago Kneeland has proven himself as an instrumental figure in the team's success, demonstrating exceptional leadership and strategic acumen. As the team's Field Manager, Kneeland has built a cohesive and competitive roster, fostering a culture of excellence and camaraderie.

Entering his second full season at the helm, Kneeland is eager to continue the momentum and further strengthen the team's position in the league. With some players returning from the previous season, the MoonDogs are poised for an exciting and promising year on the diamond.

Kneeland commented on the upcoming season, stating, "I am thrilled to be back with the MoonDogs for another season. We have a fantastic group of players, and I am confident that our collective determination and talent will lead us to success. Building on the foundation we've laid in the past two years; we are focused on achieving even greater accomplishments in the upcoming season."

The Mankato MoonDogs invites the community to join in welcoming back Kneeland for what promises to be a memorable and successful summer collegiate baseball season. The team is ready to hit the field under the expert guidance of Kneeland and fans can expect nothing short of an outstanding display of talent, sportsmanship, and team spirit.

