A Wife's Guide to Flock Membership: Unlocking Summer Fun and Strengthening Bonds

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and the crack of the bat echoes through the air - summer baseball is here! And what better way to enjoy America's favorite pastime than with a Flock Membership from the Bismarck Larks?

For wives, a Flock Membership powered by Scheels is more than just a ticket to the ballpark on a sunny night; it's an opportunity to create lasting memories, strengthen bonds with their husbands, and experience the joy of summer together. Here are just a few reasons why wives should consider purchasing a Flock Membership:

Quality Time with Your Husband

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be easy for couples to get caught up in work, errands, and other commitments, leaving little time for genuine connection. A Flock Membership powered by Scheels provides a perfect excuse to escape the daily grind and enjoy quality time together.

Larks games offer a relaxed and casual atmosphere where couples can unwind, cheer on their favorite team, and simply enjoy each other's company for a few hours. Whether it's sharing laughs over a hot dog and on-field Pikachu dances, these shared moments can bring couples closer and create memories that will last a lifetime.

A Free Jersey for Your Husband

Every Flock Member receives a free Larks jersey, a tangible reminder of the fun and excitement of summer baseball. This jersey not only shows your husband's support for the team but also serves as a symbol of your shared love of the game.

Imagine your husband's surprise and delight when he unwraps his free Larks blanket under the Christmas tree and gets his new jersey before opening day. He'll proudly wear it to every game, feeling a sense of camaraderie with fellow fans and a deeper connection to the team and you for giving it to him.

All-You-Can-Eat Food

What's a baseball game without delicious ballpark food? Flock Members enjoy all-you-can-eat food, including hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, soda, and water for the first three innings of the game. This means no more worrying about packing snacks or spending extra money at the concession stands.

With all-you-can-eat food, couples can focus on enjoying the game and each other's company without the hassle of standing in concession lines, preparing or purchasing food. They can grab a bite to eat during the first three innings of all-you-can-eat food, without missing a single pitch or moment of excitement together.

Year-Round Perks

A Flock Membership is the perfect gift for any sports-loving husband. It's a gift that keeps on giving, providing countless opportunities for shared experiences, lasting memories, and year-round perks.

The benefits of a Flock Membership extend far beyond the summer baseball season. Flock Members enjoy all-you-can-eat food, sit in the best seats in the ballpark, wear the free jersey and get exclusive discounts on merchandise, priority access to special events, and so much more.

These year-round perks keep the excitement of summer alive throughout the year, giving couples something to look forward to and reminding them of the fun they shared at the ballpark. You'll not only strengthen your bond as a couple but also experience the joy of summer baseball together.

The Price

It is affordable and starts at $25/game guarantees you 4 or 7 nights with the husband and kids with more free events being added. There's an easy payment plan option that allows you to pay as you go. Ask about how families set up payments between today and the start of the Larks season.

In order to reserve your 4 or 7 game pack, click the button below to buy today or you can fill out the form below and we will contact you about the Flock Membership. You can also call us at 701-557-7600. Seating locations will be determined on a first come, first serve basis.

Check the husband off of your holiday shopping list today and give them this 2024 experience all summer long. You can't wrap this experience and put it under the tree - it's the perfect gift to give to him in a few weeks.

