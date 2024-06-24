Montour, Panthers Win Cup

Waterloo, Iowa - Former Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Brandon Montour is a Stanley Cup champion.

Monday night, Montour's Florida Panthers won Game Seven of the Final series, 2-1 against the Edmonton Oilers. The result gives Florida the series, four-games-to-three. Montour blocked three shots and was +1 during nearly 21 minutes of ice time in Game Seven. He recorded two assists in the series and was responsible for three goals and eight assists while appearing in all 24 of Florida's 2024 postseason games.

Montour came to Waterloo in 2013. An unheralded 19-year-old, Montour quickly captured the attention of the entire United States Hockey League, as well as NHL scouts. He recorded 62 points (14 goals, 48 assists) in 60 games, finishing among the USHL's top ten scorers. At the end of the 2013/14 season, Montour was recognized as both the Player and Defenseman of the Year. Waterloo earned the Anderson Cup - the USHL's regular season championship - with a team-record 44 wins. In the playoffs, the Black Hawks reached the Clark Cup Final series; Montour accumulated 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) during a dozen USHL postseason games. He was +35 during the regular season and +7 in the playoffs.

During the 2014 NHL Draft, Montour was chosen by the Anaheim Ducks in the Second Round (55th overall). He returned to Waterloo for the beginning of the 2014/15 season, skating in 17 additional games with six goals and 15 assists. Near midseason, Montour advanced to the University of Massachusetts, then signed with Anaheim after the NCAA schedule concluded. His first professional game with the Norfolk Admirals was less than four months after his last appearance in Waterloo. Montour made his NHL debut for Anaheim on December 29, 2016.

During his regular season NHL career, Montour has produced 66 goals and 186 assists in 520 games. Among former Waterloo players, he ranks fifth in each of those categories and has skated for Florida, Anaheim, and the Buffalo Sabres. His 82 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances trail only fellow alumni Joe Pavelski (201) and Craig Smith (83).

Montour is the third former Waterloo Black Hawk to win the Staney Cup. In 2009, defenseman Mark Eaton helped the Pittsburgh Penguins to the championship. Ten years later, Zach Sanford added his name to the trophy along with his St. Louis Blues teammates. This spring, the Panthers were in the Cup Final for the second consecutive season after falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. That makes Montour one of two former Hawks - along with Pavelski - to play in the Final on two occasions.

Overall, 15 different Black Hawks alumni played in at least one NHL game during the 2023/24 campaign. The group includes six of Montour's Waterloo teammates: Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks), Mark Friedman (Vancouver Canucks), Tom Novak (Nashville Predators), Cal Petersen (Philadelphia Flyers), Rem Pitlick (Chicago Blackhawks), and Zach Sanford (Arizona Coyotes/Chicago Blackhawks).

