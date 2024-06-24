Capitols Add Korodiuk to IPL

The Capitols announced on Monday that the team has added defenseman Ivan Korodiuk to the teams Initial Protected List(IPL). Korodiuk secured his spot on the IPL after his performance at the team's 2024 Main Camp.

Korodiuk, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, has played with Danbury in the NAHL for parts of the past three seasons. In the 2023-24 season, he recorded 25 points in 60 games, highlighting his steady contribution on the ice.

Madison have also added two more players to the IPL, with announcements scheduled for the next two days. Stay tuned for more updates on our roster.

