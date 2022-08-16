Monsters Sign Forward Erik Bradford to One-Year AHL Contract

August 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday that forward Erik Bradford has been signed to a one-year AHL contract through the 2022-23 campaign. Last season, Bradford posted 0-3-3 with six penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 16 AHL appearances for the Grand Rapids Griffins and added 19-32-51 with 22 penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 54 appearances for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

A 6'0", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Orangeville, ON, Bradford, 27, supplied 2-3-5 with six penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 20 career AHL appearances for the Toronto Marlies and Grand Rapids spanning parts of the 2014-15, 2017-18 and 2021-22 seasons. An ECHL All-Star in 2016-17, Bradford contributed 103-217-320 with 202 penalty minutes and a -15 rating in 384 career ECHL appearances for the Orlando Solar Bears, Toledo Walleye, Utah Grizzlies, Norfolk Admirals, Brampton Beast, Jacksonville IceMen and Kalamazoo spanning parts of seven seasons from 2015-22.

Prior to his professional career, Bradford notched 76-110-186 with 166 penalty minutes and a -4 rating in 264 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts, Ottawa 67's and Owen Sound Attack spanning parts of five seasons from 2010-15.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.