Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Michael Karow to One-Year Contract

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Tuesday the club signed defenseman Michael Karow to a one-year AHL contract through the 2022-23 season.

Karow, 23, appeared in 13 regular season games and two playoff games for Texas on an amateur tryout in 2021-22, after finishing his final college season at Michigan Tech. He scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in his professional debut April 1 at Grand Rapids, finishing the season with five points (1-4=5) and a +3 rating.

Prior to attending Michigan Tech for a fifth college season, Karow played four years at Boston College, where he helped the Eagles to three Hockey East Conference Championships. He finished his NCAA career with 25 points (3-22=25) and a +27 rating in 168 games.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Green Bay, Wisconsin was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (126^th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

