Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Michael Karow to One-Year Contract
August 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Tuesday the club signed defenseman Michael Karow to a one-year AHL contract through the 2022-23 season.
Karow, 23, appeared in 13 regular season games and two playoff games for Texas on an amateur tryout in 2021-22, after finishing his final college season at Michigan Tech. He scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in his professional debut April 1 at Grand Rapids, finishing the season with five points (1-4=5) and a +3 rating.
Prior to attending Michigan Tech for a fifth college season, Karow played four years at Boston College, where he helped the Eagles to three Hockey East Conference Championships. He finished his NCAA career with 25 points (3-22=25) and a +27 rating in 168 games.
The 6-foot-2, 201-pound native of Green Bay, Wisconsin was originally selected by Arizona in the fifth round (126^th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.
Photo Credit: Andy Nietupski TEXAS STARS: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. 2100 Avenue of the Stars. Cedar Park, TX 78613. 512-600-5000. CONTACT: John Peterson. Manager of Broadcasting and Media Relations. 512-600-5016, jpeterson@texasstars.com (mailto:jpeterson@texasstars.com) .
2022-23 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets . Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com (mailto:tickets@texasstars.com) or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 16, 2022
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Michael Karow to One-Year Contract
- 2022-23 Promotional Schedule Announced
- Texas Stars Sign Forward Justin Ducharme to One-Year Contract
- Texas Stars Sign Forward Ryan Dmowski to One-Year Contract
- Texas Stars Sign Forward Jordan Kawaguchi to One-Year Contract