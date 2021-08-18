Monday's Game Postponed, Doubleheader Tomorrow
August 18, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release
Billings, MT - Monday's game against the Rocky Mountain Vibes has been postponed due to rain. There will be two seven inning games tomorrow with the first game starting at 5:05 PM and the second game starting 30 minutes after the end of game one. Gates will open at 4:00 PM.
For those who purchased tickets for tonight's game, please bring them to the ticket office or front office to exchange them for any Mustangs home game later this season.
