Monday Night Rugby Preview

June 16, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il.- Interim head coach Rob Webber selected his first gameday roster since taking over as lead man for the Hounds (5-7-1), set for their Week 16 Monday Night Rugby clash against the San Diego Legion (9-4). The Dawgs host San Diego at SeatGeek Stadium on Monday night with kickoff slated for 7 pm. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can do so here.

The Forwards

There are only two changes in the starting forward pack since the Hounds last took the field against the Jackals. Flanker Lucas Rumball slides into the openside flanker position, relegating Mac Jones to the bench for the first time since Week Two. Vice-captain Luke White takes control of the No. 8 shirt, replacing Conall Boomer, who falls out of the 23 for Monday night.

The front row has been one of the more consistent position groupings across the squad this season. That doesn't change for Monday night: loosehead prop Charlie Abel and tighthead prop Paddy Ryan combine with Dylan Fawsitt to create one of the most experienced front rows across Major League Rugby.

George Merrick and James Scott feature in the second row once again. Versatile forward Mason Flesch, enjoying a career year, is coming off his third First XV selection for his performance in Week 15. He retains the number six jersey. He's joined by fellow Canadian international player, Lucas Rumball, at the other flanker position. Luke White rounds out the starting pack.

Guillermo Pujadas, Fred Apulu, and Ignacio Peculo provide front row cover from the bench. Lastly, MLR veterans Brad Tucker and Mac Jones in the reserves shows an an impressive display of depth from the pack.

The Backs

Nick McCarthy gets the nod at scrumhalf but will be pairing with his third flyhalf of the season. Luke Carty is set for his start of the campaign at flyhalf.

The midfield goes unchanged from a week ago. Captain Billy Meakes will pair with Bryce Center once more. Against Dallas, Meakes gained 114 meters on 14 carries, both season highs for the all-pro. Campbell was also a work horse against the Jackals on Sunday night. He finished the evening with 13 carries for 75 meters and a season-high three beaten defenders.

Julian Dominguez is back into the lineup after missing out on selection against Dallas. In limited action this year, the all-pro wing gained 257 meters on just 26 carries (9.9 meters-per-carry) and scored four tries.

For the first time this year, Dominguez combines with rookie Noah Brown, retaining his spot on the right wing. The fourth-overall-pick in the 2023 Draft also has four tries this season, while adding 447 meters on 35 carries (12.8 MPC). Irish veteran Dave Kearney makes his first start since Week 11 against Old Glory DC. In six appearances this year, Kearney gained 251 meters on 27 carries (9.3 MPC).

Jason Higgins will be seeking his 43rd MLR cap from the bench on Monday night. Mark O'Keeffe returns to the lineup and can provide relief across the midfield and outside backs from the No. 22 jersey. Adriaan Carelse appears on the bench for the first time this season, playing every minute of action prior to this week.

Week 16 Roster: vs San Diego Legion

Charlie Abel (57)

Dylan Fawsitt (93)

Paddy Ryan (64)

George Merrick (10)

James Scott (12)

Mason Flesch (39)

Lucas Rumball (61)

Luke White (77)

Nick McCarthy (11)

Luke Carty (40)

Julian Dominguez (51)

Billy Meakes © (52)

Bryce Campbell (63)

Noah Brown (8)

Dave Kearney (6)

Guillermo Pujadas (7)

Fred Apulu (15)

Ignacio Peculo (13)

Brad Tucker (65)

Maclean Jones (50)

Jason Higgins (42)

Mark O'Keeffe (66)

Adriaan Carelse (50)

Number denotes Major League Rugby caps as it currently stands, * indicates debut.

Key Matchup: Billy Meakes vs Ma'a Nonu

Arguably the league's two best centers go head to head on Monday Night when the Hounds and Billy Meakes host the San Diego Legion and Ma'a Nonu.

When the Hounds played the Legion last season, Meakes had his best game of the entire 2023 campaign. He finished the day with 17 ball carries for 135 meters, beating six defenders and adding one clean break and a try.

In Meakes' 11 games this year, he carried the ball 100 times, gaining 728 meters in the process. He has a team-high 40 beaten defenders as well. Through Nonu's eight appearances, he gained 260 meters on 36 carries and scored a try.

How to Purchase Tickets:

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can do so here.

How to Watch:

Fans in the United States: watch live on FS2

International fans: stream live on the Rugby Network

City Edition Jerseys:

The Hounds will be donning a special uniform on Monday night. Inspired by a vintage baseball uniform, the Hounds' 2024 City Edition kits are available for auction. Bid on your favorite player's game-worn, autographed jersey.

