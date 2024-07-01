Monday Night Football at the Tsongas Center

July 1, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







The Massachusetts Pirates will take on the Quad City Steamwheelers TONIGHT in the first ever Monday Night Football game! Now that school is out, bring the family on down to the Tsongas Center as doors open at 6pm with a 7:05pm kick-off time. This match-up features two potential playoff teams competing for playoff seeding.

It's Military Appreciation Night on July 1st! All active military and veterans can get a free ticket at the Tsongas Center Box Office with proper ID or DD-214. The Pirates will be wearing custom military specialty jerseys at the game. Fans can auction to take home the specialty jerseys and get them autographed on the field after the game!

Get tickets at the Tsongas Center Box Office or at tsongascenter.com. For information on discounts for groups of 10 or more, reach out to the Pirates front office at 508-452-6277 or contact@masspiratesfootball.com. This is the last regular season home game for the Pirates this season so now is the time to get in on the action and catch a game!

