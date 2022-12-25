Monday, December 26 Game Postponed

The Blizzard of 22 strikes again!!! Monday, Dec. 26 Game against Delaware has been postponed, due to the blowing snow and driving conditions. For the safety of our fans, players, and staff we will reschedule the game to be determined at a later date. Any tickets that have been purchased already for the Dec. 26 game will be honored at the rescheduled game.

